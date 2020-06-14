24 Hour Fitness permanently closes 10 gyms throughout Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JULY 31: A customer works out at a 24 Hour Fitness center on July 31, 2012 in San Francisco, California. 24 Hour Fitness, the nation’s largest privately held fitness center chain, is up for sale and could fetch as much as $2 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — 24 Hour Fitness announced it is closing several gyms across the country.

In California, the fitness center is closing locations across the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Orange County, Sacramento and San Diego.

In the Bay Area, 10 locations are being shut down. The following gym locations will be closed:

Alamo Express – Alamo, CA 94507

Alemany Sport – San Francisco, CA 94132

Berkeley Solano Avenue FitLite – Berkeley, CA 94707

Capitol & McKee – San Jose, CA 95133

Fremont Sport – Fremont, CA 94536

Market Street – San Francisco, CA 94114

Milpitas Active – Milpitas, CA 95035

Noe Valley FitLite – San Francisco, CA 94114

North Point – San Francisco, CA 94133

Walnut Creek Ygnacio Center – Walnut Creek, CA 94596

24 Hour Fitness did not release any additional information on the closures.

To find a location open near you, click here.

