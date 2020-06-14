Live Now
24 Hour Fitness permanently closes 10 gyms throughout Bay Area

Bay Area

24hourfitness

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JULY 31: A customer works out at a 24 Hour Fitness center on July 31, 2012 in San Francisco, California. 24 Hour Fitness, the nation’s largest privately held fitness center chain, is up for sale and could fetch as much as $2 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — 24 Hour Fitness announced it is closing several gyms across the country.

In California, the fitness center is closing locations across the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Orange County, Sacramento and San Diego.

In the Bay Area, 10 locations are being shut down. The following gym locations will be closed:

  • Alamo Express – Alamo, CA 94507
  • Alemany Sport – San Francisco, CA 94132
  • Berkeley Solano Avenue FitLite – Berkeley, CA 94707
  • Capitol & McKee – San Jose, CA 95133
  • Fremont Sport – Fremont, CA 94536
  • Market Street – San Francisco, CA 94114
  • Milpitas Active – Milpitas, CA 95035
  • Noe Valley FitLite – San Francisco, CA 94114
  • North Point – San Francisco, CA 94133
  • Walnut Creek Ygnacio Center – Walnut Creek, CA 94596

24 Hour Fitness did not release any additional information on the closures.

