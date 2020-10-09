24 Hour Fitness reopens in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) – Starting Friday, indoor libraries and malls will open at 25% capacity in Alameda County.

Meanwhile, gyms and fitness centers will open indoors for the first time in six and a half months at 10% capacity.

For those anxious to get back into the swing of things in Alameda County, it all starts at 5 a.m. for this Pleasanton 24 Hour Fitness.

You must wear a mask at all times. Guests can also expect new social distancing protocols to be in place.

New protocols begin at the door, starting with a contactless check in on the 24 Fitness app.

District manager Kesan Pillai walks us through the process.

“Once you check into your club you have a health self check. It asks all the questions that are needed to get in with the health code, city guidelines,” Pillai said.

The gym is allowed to open at 10% capacity on a first come, first serve basis.

“As you walk in we’re still not opening the basketball courts, racquetball and wet areas because you know we have to get to a higher capacity. For now just the weight area, free weight area and cardio area,” Pillai said.

Signs are posted at the front door and throughout the gym instructing members to wear a mask at all times. Plus they must remain 6 feet from others.

“And the free weight area is completely open. It’s spread out 6 feet apart. it has cable machines. We have dumbbells,” Pillai said.

Upstairs at the cardio machines, the social distancing requirements are even greater.

Signs like this are posted on every few machines to ensure there’s 12 feet between each person.

“Then we have two closed again so that allows us to comply with the county being 12 feet apart when doing cardio, only cardio,” Pillai said.

Once they’re done using equipment, members are expected to wipe down and sanitize the area.

Staff members will also be on site, regularly cleaning the fitness center and at the end of the day, a separate team will come in to do a deep cleaning.

In addition to welcoming guests, Pillai says he’s excited to bring back team members during this difficult time.

“What’s really been great for us is the team members who came back. We put them on furlough, they’re back and they’re excited and now we’re back in hiring,” Pillai said.

Despite its name, hours have changed here at this 24 Hour Fitness in Pleasanton. New hours will be 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

