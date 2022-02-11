24-year-old arrested on suspicion of fatal shooting at San Francisco BART station

SAN FRANCISCO – JULY 05: A commuter looks on as a Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train pulls into a station July 5, 2005 in San Francisco, California. With a strike deadline looming at the end of the day, BART management and union representatives are feverishly trying to hammer out a contract that would keep BART trains running and avoid potential gridlock on the roadways as over 300,000 regular BART commuters take to the highways if the system shuts down. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A 24-year-old man is in custody on suspicion of shooting and killing another man at BART’s Civic Center station in San Francisco on Thursday night, according to the transit agency.

Shane Holman, a San Francisco resident, was arrested following the shooting reported around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators determined that the victim, whose name has not been released, was on an escalator down to the station platform when Holman allegedly ran behind him and shot him with a handgun once they were at the platform, BART officials said.

Officers were at the station at the time of the shooting and two other officers assigned to ride trains had stepped off a train at the Civic Center station right after the shooting happened and took Holman into custody.

The victim was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries there.

The shooting prompted the closure of the station until the end of Thursday night, and Muni buses provided mutual aid for riders to get around the station closure, according to BART.

