24-year-old charged in organized retail theft involving Bay Area Home Depots

The items were taken from Home Depot outlets in San Carlos, San Mateo, Colma, Pittsburg, Brentwood and San Jose, police said. (Courtesy: Redwood City Police Department).

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police say they found stolen items worth over $14,000 at the home of a Redwood City man.

The Redwood City Police Department identified the suspect of the organized retail theft as 24-year-old Eric Crossman.

According to police, the items they found consisted of high-end power tools and electronics, taken from Home Depot locations across the Bay Area.

Crossman was booked on charges of commercial burglary, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Anyone that may have additional information can contact Detective Sergeant Nick Perna at 650-780-7672, or the Redwood City Police Department’s tip line at 650-780-7110.