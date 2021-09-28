24-year-old driver arrested for fatal DUI collision in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – A 24-year-old driver has been arrested following a fatal DUI collision in San Mateo on Sunday evening, according to police.

Around 5:02 p.m. on Sunday, officers arrived in the area of E. Santa Inez Avenue and N. Humboldt Street due to a three-car collision.

Police arrested 24-year-old Tuuika Salt from San Mateo, whose blood alcohol content was over two and a half times the legal limit.

Authorities say a passenger in Salt’s car was taken to a trauma center to be treated. On Monday, the passenger passed away.

Salt is facing charges for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence causing great bodily injury.

Police remind drivers that it is illegal to drive under the influence, whether it’s alcohol, prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, or marijuana.

“Not only is it dangerous and irresponsible, impaired driving causes too many senseless tragedies,” police wrote in a press release.

Drivers are reminded to designate a sober driver if planning to drink or smoke marijuana, or take medications.