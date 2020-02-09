24-year-old man killed in Oakland car collision

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Oakland are investigating a fatal car crash that killed a 24-year-old man on Saturday night.

Around 9:24 p.m. police received reports of a collision at Hegenberger Road and Hamilton Street.

Officers arrived to find a silver Infiniti was driving east on Hamilton Street when it collided with a maroon Honda driving north on Hegenberger Road.

Police say a 19-year-old female from Oakland, who was driving the Infiniti, was taken to the hospital with severe injuries but remains in stable condition.

A 24-year-old man from Oakland was driving the Honda and was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to authorities, no other passengers were in the cars.

It does not appear that alcohol was a factor in this crash.

At this time, the identities of the victims have not been released.