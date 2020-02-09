Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

24-year-old man killed in Oakland car collision

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:
graphic FS Police Oakland police_1523150832242.jpg.jpg

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Oakland are investigating a fatal car crash that killed a 24-year-old man on Saturday night.

Around 9:24 p.m. police received reports of a collision at Hegenberger Road and Hamilton Street.

Officers arrived to find a silver Infiniti was driving east on Hamilton Street when it collided with a maroon Honda driving north on Hegenberger Road.

Police say a 19-year-old female from Oakland, who was driving the Infiniti, was taken to the hospital with severe injuries but remains in stable condition.

A 24-year-old man from Oakland was driving the Honda and was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to authorities, no other passengers were in the cars.

It does not appear that alcohol was a factor in this crash.

At this time, the identities of the victims have not been released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News