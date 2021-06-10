24-year-old man shot and killed in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — The Stockton Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man early Thursday morning.

Stockton police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of North California and Flora streets at 12:14 a.m. and arrived to find the young man. Officers and medics attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

Stockton Police spokesman Officer Joseph Silva said investigators do not have any suspect information in the case.

Stockton Police Department is asking anyone with information on the case to call their non-emergency line at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.