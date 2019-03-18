24-year-old woman struck by bullet on I-580 near Livermore

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LIVERMORE (KRON) - A 24-year-old woman was struck by a bullet Sunday while driving on Interstate 580 in Livermore area, according to California Highway Patrol.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. near Isabel Avenue.

According to Officer Tyler Hahn, the victim was sitting on the passenger side of the vehicle when she was hit in the leg.

The driver exited the highway onto Vasco Road and called CHP.

The victim was transported to Eden Hospital in Castro Valley with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, authorities do not have any suspect descriptions or suspect vehicle description.

