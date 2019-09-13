Live Now
24th Street Mission BART Station closed after person struck by train

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As of 6:37 p.m., the 24th Street Mission Bart Station was reported closed after a person was struck by a train, according to Bart officials.

Bart Police confirmed it was a fatality.

Bart and Muni are working together to accommodate riders.

The station reopened as of 9:20 p.m.

