LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — An estimated 25 to 30 people are displaced after a two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday afternoon, according to Santa Clara County Fire Department.

Shortly after 4 p.m., firefighters responded to an apartment building fire at the 14900 block of Oka Road. No injuries were reported, and the fire was eventually brought under control, fire officials said.

The fire department estimated around 25 to 30 residents of the two-story apartment building are now displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.