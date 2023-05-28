Crews respond to an apartment fire on the 1100 block Foothill Boulevard on Sunday (Oakland Fire Department).

(KRON) — Crews extinguished an apartment fire Sunday around 4:09 p.m., the Oakland Fire Department announced on Twitter. Twenty-five firefighters had the blaze contained in under 30 minutes.

The fire happened at an apartment building on the 1100 block of Foothill Boulevard. OFD said the fire extended to the second floor, and there was “minor damage” to the interior residential space.

No injuries were reported. OFD did not say how many people, if any, were displaced.

OFD did not reveal the cause of the fire. Multiple fire trucks and engines were called to the scene.