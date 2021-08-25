25-year-old arrested in San Francisco homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police arrested a 25-year-old suspect for a homicide in the Tenderloin.

San Francisco police officers said they found two people shot in the 300 block of Turk Street back on August 13.

A 51-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 23-year-old man was treated for his injuries. According to the investigation, two suspects had fled the scene in an SUV after the shooting.

Investigators identified Jhacorey Wyatt as a homicide suspect and found that he was held in Sacramento County Jail.

They transferred him to San Francisco and booked him on one count of murder, attempted murder and parole violation. Police did not release why they accuse Wyatt or what happened to the second suspect.

Police said it remains an open investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.