25-year-old man in critical condition after Fairfield shooting

FAIRFIELD (KRON) – A 25-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting on Saturday night in Fairfield, according to the police department.

Authorities received reports of a shooting near Hayes and Utah Streets around 9:15 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple bullet casings on the ground.

The 25-year-old Fairfield resident who had suffered gunshot wounds drove himself away from the crime scene.

Emergency officials took the victim to a local trauma center to be treated.

Police say he remains in critical condition at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police department’s Investigation Bureau at (707) 428-7600 or the 24-hour Tip Line at (707) 428-7345.