25-year-old paralyzed in wrong-way crash on Highway 24

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – Two people are dead and three others are still recovering from an accident on Highway 24 caused by a wrong way driver at the end of last month.

CHP believes the wrongway driver was under the influence at the time.

That driver and his passenger died shortly after they slammed into a car full of five men.

KRON4’s Taylor Bisacky spoke with family of the right of way driver, 25-year-old Wynne Daryll London.

His family says he’s paralyzed from the chest down, given only a 5% chance that he’ll walk again.

He, his family and friends were all in the car heading home from a family birthday party when the wrongway driver slammed into their car.

“Now because of someone else’s mistake, a lot of his choices in the future are no longer his to make. He’s gonna have to work around this but his family and I are very supportive,” Alexa Tiletile said.

Wynne Daryll London, known as Daryll to friends and family, is now paralyzed and fighting to recover from severe injuries.

“Initially there was some brain trauma, subdermal hematoma which was really worrying us from the beginning. There was lung trauma, spinal cord injuries, multiple fractures. Medical team tells us there’s less than a five percent chance that he may walk again,” Derrek Oyao said.

London’s girlfriend, Alexa Tiletile, and his cousin, Derrek Oyao, are still stunned by the news saying this could’ve been prevented.

“Just speechless, it was surreal. I didn’t believe that this was real, something that actually happened. I don’t want to be angry because I knew the driver had died but its just so many resources nowadays to avoid drunk driving. There’s Uber, there’s Lyft and it’s just frustrating people are still choosing to drive while under the influence,” Oyao said.

Both the wrongway driver and his passenger died soon after the accident.

London had four other passengers in his car, all family and friends in their 20’s.

His family says two of them, William Tampol and William Bernardino, are still in the hospital recovering but London’s injuries are the most severe.

“He didn’t deserve this. Nobody deserves this, but especially not him, so please do not drink and drive, it’s not worth putting your life, someone else’s at risk,” Oyao said.

His family says London’s also awaiting another major surgery but with all of his injuries the doctors have had to call it off.

They’re hoping he is strong enough soon.

The family has put together a GoFundMe to help pay for his medical bills.

