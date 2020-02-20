25-year-old suspect turns himself in for murder of woman at San Jose Airbnb

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 25-year-old suspect turned himself in on Wednesday for the murder of a woman at a rental home in San Jose, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:45 a.m., 25-year-old Ryoichi Fuseya arrived at the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters with an attorney to turn himself in.

Authorities say Fusey was questioned before being arrested and booked into the Main Jail in San Jose for the murder.

The neighborhood in San Jose’s east foothills where the woman was found dead on Tuesday has been on edge.

25-year-old Ryoichi Fuseya (Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office)

Some neighbors were also surprised to find out the home is an Airbnb rental.

On Tuesday afternoon, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Mountain View Avenue after receiving a call from someone saying there was a possible dead body inside a home.

Deputies found the woman and have since confirmed this is now a homicide investigation.

Sheriff’s deputies were going door to door Wednesday canvassing the neighborhood for security camera video after the body was found.

“We were all surprised, yeah, cause nothing really happens around here because it’s a nice neighborhood,” Catherine O’Doherty said.

The sheriff’s office says it’s not clear how the woman died and could not say if there was a struggle or whether any suspects have been identified.

“I mean it is concerning having so many people coming in and out,” an anonymous neighbor said.

A man, who asked not to be identified, says there seemed to be a lot of people coming and going in recent weeks.

It turns out the single-family home behind the white picket fence was an Airbnb rental.

“I know he had a couple of tenants and things, but I didn’t know about the Airbnb till recently,” O’Doherty said.

Airbnb confirmed the home had been in the rental program.

In a statement, the company said:

“We are urgently investigating this tragedy alongside the sheriff’s office to offer our full support in their investigation.”

Under scrutiny in connection with a shooting that left five people dead at an Airbnb rental last fall in Orinda, the company says this home has been temporarily removed from it’s listing platform, which is just fine with longtime residents like Catherine O’Doherty.

“No Airbnb’s on this block, we don’t want people, you know that, they just come and you don’t know who they are,” O’Doherty said.

