25-year-old woman dies in fire at Sunnyvale homeless encampment

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety announced a 25-year-old woman died in a fire at a homeless encampment Wednesday evening.

On December 29, at around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a fire at a homeless encampment behind a commercial building located in the 200 block of San Geronimo Way.

When officers arrived, they found the encampment on fire as two people were trying to put out the flames.

After the fire was extinguished, a 25-year-old female was found dead within the encampment.

The victims identity was not immedidalty released.

No immediate word on what caused the fire but Sunnyvale DPS said the fire currently under investigation by detectives and arson investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to called Detective Kakis at 408-730-7100.