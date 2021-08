SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A vehicle crash early Sunday morning near San Francisco’s Western Addition left a 25-year-old woman dead, police said.

The solo-vehicle collision happened around 1:50 a.m. near the corner of Steiner Street and Geary Boulevard, according to police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The city’s Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the woman. Further details about the crash were not immediately available.

