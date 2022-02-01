25-year-old youth coach arrested for unlawful sex acts with minor: San Mateo Police

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – A 25-year-old youth coach has been arrested following an investigation into reports of unlawful sexual acts with a minor, according to the San Mateo Police Department.

On Tuesday, 25-year-old Martin Ivan Pantoja was arrested for having intercourse with a minor, oral copulation with a person under the age of 18, and selling or giving marijuana to a minor, police say.

At this time, police are seeking more details to determine if there were other victims.

Anyone with information on Pantoja’s alleged crimes or knows someone who may be a victim, please contact Detective Odette Pena at (650) 522-7656 or opena@cityofsanmateo.org.

Anonymous tips can be made at SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.  

The police department recommends adults and parents to take the following steps:

  • Learn the facts about child abuse — This can help us fully understand the risks children face
  • Awareness is the first step in prevention
  • Minimize risks of child abuse
  • Reduce opportunities for children to be in isolated and one-on-on situations
  • Ensure that children are in environments where they can be observed
  • Talk honestly about child abuse — Children often keep abuse a secret, but early discussions about abuse, body parts and boundaries go a long way
  • Let children know abusers can be people they know and love
  • Recognize signs — Often the signs of child abuse are not obvious and many times they are not physical
    • Behavioral and emotional signs like being rebellious or overly compliant are common
  • React responsibly — Remain calm, do not react with anger or disbelief, make sure to tell your child you believe them and praise your child for being brave enough to tell you

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News