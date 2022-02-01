25-year-old youth coach arrested for unlawful sex acts with minor: San Mateo Police

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – A 25-year-old youth coach has been arrested following an investigation into reports of unlawful sexual acts with a minor, according to the San Mateo Police Department.

On Tuesday, 25-year-old Martin Ivan Pantoja was arrested for having intercourse with a minor, oral copulation with a person under the age of 18, and selling or giving marijuana to a minor, police say.

At this time, police are seeking more details to determine if there were other victims.

Anyone with information on Pantoja’s alleged crimes or knows someone who may be a victim, please contact Detective Odette Pena at (650) 522-7656 or opena@cityofsanmateo.org.

Anonymous tips can be made at SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.

The police department recommends adults and parents to take the following steps: