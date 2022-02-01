25-year-old youth coach arrested for unlawful sex acts with minor: San Mateo Police

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – A 25-year-old youth coach has been arrested following an investigation into reports of unlawful sexual acts with a minor, according to the San Mateo Police Department.
On Tuesday, 25-year-old Martin Ivan Pantoja was arrested for having intercourse with a minor, oral copulation with a person under the age of 18, and selling or giving marijuana to a minor, police say.
At this time, police are seeking more details to determine if there were other victims.
Anyone with information on Pantoja’s alleged crimes or knows someone who may be a victim, please contact Detective Odette Pena at (650) 522-7656 or opena@cityofsanmateo.org.
Anonymous tips can be made at SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.
The police department recommends adults and parents to take the following steps:
- Learn the facts about child abuse — This can help us fully understand the risks children face
- Awareness is the first step in prevention
- Minimize risks of child abuse
- Reduce opportunities for children to be in isolated and one-on-on situations
- Ensure that children are in environments where they can be observed
- Talk honestly about child abuse — Children often keep abuse a secret, but early discussions about abuse, body parts and boundaries go a long way
- Let children know abusers can be people they know and love
- Recognize signs — Often the signs of child abuse are not obvious and many times they are not physical
- Behavioral and emotional signs like being rebellious or overly compliant are common
- React responsibly — Remain calm, do not react with anger or disbelief, make sure to tell your child you believe them and praise your child for being brave enough to tell you