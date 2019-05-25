25 years later and still unsolved; Castro Valley remembers murdered teen

CASTRO VALLEY (KRON) -- Family and friends remembered Jenny Lin Friday night with a memorial service in Castro Valley.

Lin was killed 25 years ago and every year, her family helps raise awareness, hoping to educate families on child safety and bring attention to this unsolved crime.

She was stabbed to death in her home just two days after her 14th birthday back in 1994.

“[She was a ] very loving caring person,” her dad, John Lin said. “She always enjoyed working with her friends and she loved music.”

Now, the community gathers to remember her and to hopefully solve her case 25 years later.

"It’s very frustrating the way its been going,” her father said. “It’s like over 9,000 days and we still don’t have any suspect or anyone apprehended."

Music and speeches were made in the Castro Valley library Friday night.

People also walked downtown with balloons to raise awareness about Jenny Lin's death.

The Jenny Lin foundation was created in her memory, offering music scholarships and free music programs every summer.

"The foundation itself has worked really hard to bring the message not only that the case is still open, but that we need to be vigilant about child safety,” said organizer Patricia Lee.

There's never been an arrest in the case but the family remains hopeful that it will someday be solved.

“To have it go this long has just been pretty painful for the family every year,” Lee said.

"We can only keep waiting patiently and hope that there’s something soon that police will be able to get a break on this and hope that day is never going to be too far away,” her dad said.

There's a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of jenny's killer.

