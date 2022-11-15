The Amazon logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — A day after the New York Times reported that Amazon will lay off about 10,000 employees, KRON4 has confirmed that 263 of them will come from the company’s Sunnyvale location.

The layoffs will be effective beginning Jan. 17, 2023, according to a letter from Amazon that was obtained by KRON4. All of the employees will be paid their wages and benefits through that date.

There is a wide range of positions that will be cut, including hardware development engineers, data scientists, and senior managers. In total, 129 of the layoffs were hardware or software development engineers.

The New York Times reported that Amazon’s cuts will be focused in the devices, retail and human resources divisions of the company. A layoff of 10,000 employees would mark 3% of Amazon’s corporate workforce but less than 1% of its 1.5 million worldwide workforce.

Amazon is one of several tech companies to announce layoffs recently. Twitter, Meta, Lyft and Salesforce are other organizations where layoffs have been announced.