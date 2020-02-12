250 teachers may be laid off as West Contra Costa school district faces budget cuts

HERCULES (KRON) – $47.8 million in budget cuts are looking.

Hanna Ranch Elementary School is just one in the West Contra Costa County Unified School District facing this deficit.

There is another school board meeting tonight to discuss a plan that includes potentially laying off 250 teachers.

But in a special message put out by the district’s superintendent and two teachers unions involved, everyone is willing to compromise and work out a solution that would hopefully avoid the layoffs and cuts to the classrooms.

While it’s not going to be easy to negotiate with the unions and cut the budget in different ways, the superintendent says they’ve developed a strategy that will be voted on tonight.

This has a lot of parents worried about how this will affect their child’s academics.

Teachers blame the state for lack of funding for education and the district for management of the available funds.

A spokesperson for the district says they are taking responsibility for the budget shortcomings and they are working hard to get out of this finacnial hole.

The school board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at DeJean Middle School in Richmond.

