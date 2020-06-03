26 looters arrested after vandalizing Hilltop Mall in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – Looters hit the pandemic shuttered Hilltop Mall in Richmond Monday night.
Several building windows and doors were busted through.
Lieutenant Matt Stonebraker says officers responded to reports of vandalism at around 7 p.m. in the evening.
Two officers were injured tracking the looters down, but not seriously.
26 arrests were made and, although the mall remains closed, subcontractors spent the day boarding up whatever property they could in case the vandals return.
Businesses in other Contra Costa County cities are taking similar precautions.
“We’ve got extra officers involved, and we will do what we need to do in order to keep the city safe,” Vice Mayor Sue Noack said.
Sue Noack is Vice Mayor of Pleasant Hill.
She says four businesses within city limits were damaged by looters Sunday night.
That prompted the Director of Emergency Services to proclaim a local emergency and impose a curfew Monday.
That curfew has now been replaced by the one passed by the county, in response to civil unrest.
“We had no incidents last night. We did have some two nights before. But luckily, only four commercial properties were hit,” Noack said.
Estates consignments was one of the businesses burglarized but the owner says police responded quickly Sunday and arrested the vandals within minutes.
All of the stolen property was returned.
The county curfew will remain in effect indefinitely starting Tuesday night at 8.
