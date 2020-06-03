26 looters arrested after vandalizing Hilltop Mall in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – Looters hit the pandemic shuttered Hilltop Mall in Richmond Monday night.​

Several building windows and doors were busted through.​

Lieutenant Matt Stonebraker says officers responded to reports of vandalism at around 7 p.m. in the evening.​

Two officers were injured tracking the looters down, but not seriously.​

26 arrests were made and, although the mall remains closed, subcontractors spent the day boarding up whatever property they could in case the vandals return.​

Businesses in other Contra Costa County cities are taking similar precautions.​

“We’ve got extra officers involved, and we will do what we need to do in order to keep the city safe,” Vice Mayor Sue Noack said. ​

Sue Noack is Vice Mayor of Pleasant Hill.​

She says four businesses within city limits were damaged by looters Sunday night.​

That prompted the Director of Emergency Services to proclaim a local emergency and impose a curfew Monday.​

That curfew has now been replaced by the one passed by the county, in response to civil unrest.​

“We had no incidents last night. We did have some two nights before. But luckily, only four commercial properties were hit,” Noack said. ​

Estates consignments was one of the businesses burglarized but the owner says police responded quickly Sunday and arrested the vandals within minutes.​

All of the stolen property was returned.​

The county curfew will remain in effect indefinitely starting Tuesday night at 8.​

