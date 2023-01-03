FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Rapid Transport police officers and medical personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive man on a BART train at the Fremont Station around 5 p.m. Monday, according to the BART Police Daily Log.

Officers said they found a 26-year-old man suffering from an apparent drug overdose. Officers said two doses of Narcan, a drug that can reverse overdoses, were administered, but despite medical personnel’s efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, police said.

Last week, another man died from an “apparent drug overdose” on a BART train at the Pittsburg station on Dec. 28, according to the BART Police Daily Log. The man was given three doses of Narcan but was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.