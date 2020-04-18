26-year-old San Jose man arrested for indecent exposure

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man was arrested Friday for indecent exposure, according to the San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit.

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Jesus Alberto Chavarria.

San Jose police officers responded to an incident on April 7, around 5:20 p.m. A woman, 22, was sitting in her car on Wright Place and Gaspar Vista in San Jose. Chavarria approached the victim, knocked on her car window and attempted to open the door.

After failing to open the car door, Chavarria dropped his sweatpants and exposed his genitals.

He then fled on foot towards Los Gatos Creek Trail.

Responding officers found Chavarria in the area, took him into custody and booked him into the Santa Clara County Jail for indecent exposure. He was eventually released from jail.

Detectives determined Chavarria was responsible for another indecent exposure on March 21 that occurred around 9:45 a.m. on Bautista Place and Font Terrace in San Jose.

A 43-year-old woman was talking her dog when Chavarria approached her, dropped his pants and exposed his genitals.

Chavarria fled on foot towards Los Gatos Creek Trail and wasn’t identified or apprehended.

On Friday, April 17, detectives arrested Chavarria in San Jose on a warrant for the March 21 indecent exposure and probation violation. He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to contact Detective John Tran of the San Jose Police Department at (408) 277-4102.

Latest News Headlines: