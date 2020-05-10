26-year-old surfer killed in Santa Cruz County shark attack identified

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The 26-year-old surfer who died in a shark attack Saturday in Santa Cruz County has been identified.

26-year-old Ben Kelly was surfing at Sand Dollar Beach, about a mile south of Manresa State Beach parking lot, when he was attacked.

Kelly was a surfboard maker.

California state park officials responded to the area around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department, Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details about Kelly have been released at this time.

Latest Stories: