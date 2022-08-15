BRISBANE, Calif. (KRON) — Two fires in Brisbane knocked out power for 2,626 customers Monday night, according to PG&E. One fire started on West Hill Place on Monday night and the other near the 2800 block of Bayshore Boulevard on Sunday.

The power outages began at 8:13 p.m. PG&E expects they will be restored by 11:00 a.m.

PG&E power outage map.

The power outages have knocked out some traffic lights in the area. Police advised people to drive with caution and treat all intersections with stoplights as four-way stop signs.

The fires have been contained. Crews will be mopping up in the area of West Hill Place for several hours.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.