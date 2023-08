(KRON) — Cal Fire responded to a fire that has burned 27 acres in Alameda County on Friday night.

Cal Fire reported the fire at I-580 and Grant Line Road at 6:19 p.m. That address is in the community of Altamont, east of Livermore and west of Tracy.

The fire was first reported at 10 acres but later grew to 27. As of 7:07 p.m., it was 50% contained. Crews are working to enforce containment lines.

The fire has been named the “Grant Fire.”

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.