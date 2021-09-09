27-year-old man injured in San Mateo shooting

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Mateo are investigating a shooting that injured a 27-year-old man on Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:04 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of College Avenue after a person requested assistance.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim received medical attention before being taken to a local trauma center.

Investigators learned that this was an isolated and targeted incident. They are working to find the suspects at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police at (650) 522-7662. An anonymous tip can be submitted by calling (650) 522-7676.