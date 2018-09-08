2.8-magnitude earthquake strikes East Bay
OAKLAND (KRON) - A 2.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the East Bay Saturday afternoon.
The quake was reported just before 1:10 p.m. about 1.2 miles east of Oakland.
BART announced just before 1:30 p.m. there is a 10-15 minute delay system-wide due to this earthquake; track inspections are underway.
Did you feel it?
