28-year-old faces several charges after sexually assaulting 3 women in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – A 28-year-old man is facing charges for a series of sexual assaults, according to the Fremont Police Department.

Authorities say two assaults happened on May 13 and another happened on May 5.

28-year-old Alexander Lomax has been booked into the Santa Rita Jail on several charges related to the three incidents.

He will be held in jail until his arraignment.

Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Lomax was arrested after ‘severely beating and sexually assaulting a 67-year-old woman.’ The incident occurred in the front yard of a home near Grimmer Blvd. and Blacow Rd.

Police say Lomax punched the woman in the back of the head and then continued to hit her in the head and face. Lomax then dragged the victim across the lawn and sexually assaulted her.

Police arrived to find Lomax completely naked and ‘still sexually assaulting the victim.’

Lomax stopped when officers rushed to help the victim. The woman was taken to a trauma center to be treated for significant facial injuries and multiple broken bones.

Officials say her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police detained Lomax on the scene.

Earlier that morning, around 9:47 a.m., police say Lomax assaulted a 57-year-old woman near Auto Mall Pkwy. and Fremont Blvd.

The woman was walking when Lomax ‘punched her in the back of the head and pushed her to the ground.’ He got on top of the woman as she fought back and bit his arm.

A witness stopped the assault and Lomax ran away before officers arrived. The woman later identified Lomax as the attacker.

Investigators determined Lomax was also involved in a sexual assault that happened on May 5.

This incident occurred around 6:01 p.m. at the Safeway in the Hub Shopping Center. A 75-year-old woman was shopping when Lomax came up behind her and grabbed her arm.

Police say he started ‘forcefully thrusting his clothed pelvic area into the victim’s buttocks.’

The woman screamed and Lomax fled the store. Later, the woman identified Lomax as her attacker.

“I am deeply disturbed by the three sexual assault incidents that have recently occurred in our community. My heart is full of sadness for the victims. On behalf of the entire Fremont community, you are all in our thoughts and while we know your recovery will be long, we will continue to be by your side. This act of violence is unacceptable, and we must stand together united with zero tolerance for sexual harassment and violence in our community. I implore our District Attorney to prioritize this case and see that the suspect is held accountable for these atrocious crimes. I would like to thank the community members who took immediate action to call 911, as well as our first responders from police and fire for their expedited and caring response. Now more than ever I call on our community to take the action to be upstanders and not bystanders.” Fremont Mayor Lily Mei

“As a police chief and as a woman, I am completely horrified by this crime. My thoughts are with the victims during this incredibly difficult time. I can assure the public that this case is the Department’s highest priority and we are working diligently with the District Attorney to keep this offender in custody. I have also dedicated the necessary resources to investigate whether we have more victims in our community, and we will ensure that all will be provided with victim support services.” Fremont Police Chief Kimberly Petersen

Any other victims or witnesses are asked to call police at (510) 790-6900.