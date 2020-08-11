28-year-old man dies from gunshot wound in Bay Point

BAY POINT, Calif. (KRON) – A 28-year-old man has died after suffering from a gunshot wound in Bay Point on Monday morning, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials responded to the area of the 400 block of Pullman Avenue around 1:46 a.m.

Deputies found the man, identified as 28-year-old Joshua Johnson of Bay Point, on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Johnson was later pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information, police ask you to contact them at (925) 313-2600.

