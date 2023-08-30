(BCN) — A Salinas woman was killed in her home Tuesday morning and police have arrested the man she was dating on suspicion of her death.

At about 8:30 a.m., Salinas Police responded to the 500 block of Stevenson Street on a report of a man yelling that someone was just killed inside a house. A second person reporting seeing a man running from the property.

While some officers began looking for the suspect, who was said to have been seen running eastbound toward Davis Road, other officers entered the residence and found a 28-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital where she later died, police said.

Police canvassed the area and located Edgar Zaragoza, 25, who was walking in the area of Boronda Road and Fontes Lane, about a mile and a half from the crime scene. Police allege he matched the description of the suspect and he was arrested.

Officers learned that Zaragoza lived in the house with the woman, who he had been dating. Police also allege he was positively identified as being the man seen running from the scene.

Zaragoza was booked into the Monterey County Jail on suspicion of homicide, police said. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone who may have information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Robbie Miller at (831) 758-7954.

Callers can remain anonymous by using the tip line at (831) 775-4222.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.