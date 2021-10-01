28K Narcan kits distributed yearly to prevent overdoses in San Francisco

Bay Area

Photo: San Francisco Department of Public Health

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Department of Public Health continues to protect the community by distributing naloxone kits.

Yearly, the department disperses 28,000 kits.

In a Twitter post, they said, “San Franciscans save thousands of lives a year with naloxone, medicine that reverses overdoses.”

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, and fentanyl test strips can be picked up for free at a pharmacy located at 1380 Howard Street.

In addition, residents can find them at community sites across San Francisco.

