28K Narcan kits distributed yearly to prevent overdoses in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Department of Public Health continues to protect the community by distributing naloxone kits.
Yearly, the department disperses 28,000 kits.
In a Twitter post, they said, “San Franciscans save thousands of lives a year with naloxone, medicine that reverses overdoses.”
💻 Find today’s top stories on KRON4.com for the Bay Area and beyond.
📲 Download the KRON4 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for KRON4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
Naloxone, also known as Narcan, and fentanyl test strips can be picked up for free at a pharmacy located at 1380 Howard Street.
In addition, residents can find them at community sites across San Francisco.