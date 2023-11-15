(KRON) — A San Francisco resident was arrested in connection to a computer scam that involved telling victims that their computers were compromised and asking them to send large amounts of money to safeguard their information, according to the Daly City Police Department.

On Nov. 4, a victim of the scam contacted Daly City police after they sent money to a Daly City address, authorities said. Investigators worked with the mail service to track the package’s delivery to a vacant residence.

Officers surveilling the residence witnessed a 24-year-old San Francisco resident collect two packages containing the scammed money, Daly City PD said. The suspect was arrested for fraud charges and for the possession of drugs.

$28,600 was recovered from the two packages and will be returned to the victims, police said.