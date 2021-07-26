29-year-old suspect arrested in robbery at Petaluma recycling center

PETALUMA (BCN) – Police arrested a 29-year-old man suspected of attacking a woman and stealing her money at a recycling center on Saturday afternoon.

Angel Recinos-Guevara, of Petaluma, allegedly walked up to the victim and attacked her about 1:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Recycle Center. The woman fell to the ground and Recinos-Guevara allegedly took an unknown amount of cash before fleeing, police said.

The victim suffered injuries to her face that were not life-threatening and she was treated at the scene.

Officers found Recinos-Guevara nearby and he was detained without incident.

He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of robbery and violation of probation, police said.