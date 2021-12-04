$293,000 Mega Millions Ticket sold at Gilroy gas station

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – One lucky person scored a $293,600 Mega Millions ticket after entering the lottery at a Gilroy gas station Friday night, according to the California lottery.

There were no $112 million jackpot winners in California for this draw, but there were 62,437 winning tickets, and the top winning tickets sold at a Gilroy gas station at 700 1st St. and in Roseville.

 22, 45, 48, 58, 61, and 13 were the lucky numbers from Friday.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot has an estimated $122 million draw.

