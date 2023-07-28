(KRON) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday for stealing over $2,000 worth of clothes from a Children’s Place store in Brentwood.

Around 1 p.m., an officer responded to the store and located a car attempting to flee the scene. The officer pulled over the suspects, Paulosha Glasper, 30, and Amoni Ponnellfontain, 25, both from Antioch.

According to Brentwood police, the officer recognized one of the suspects from a previous theft. Around $2,200 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered. Glasper, who is currently on felony probation for theft, was found to have a warrant for burglary.

Both suspects were arrested and transported to the Martinez Detention Facility.