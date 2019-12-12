Live Now
$2M worth of suspected stolen goods discovered in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Officials on Thursday will make a formal announcement on the discovery of $2 million worth of suspected stolen property in what’s being called “Operation Focus Lens.”

San Francisco Interim District Attorney Suzy Loftus along with CHP Chief Ernie Sanchez, SFPD Chief Bill Scott, California DOJ Bureau of Investigation Assistant Director Luis Lopez, and other officials will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to release more details.

