2nd coronavirus death reported in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County has reported its second death due to coronavirus.

The person who died was a woman in hers 80s. She was hospitalized on March 9 and was among the COVID-19 cases reported by health officials on March 13.

The first coronavirus death in Santa Clara County was reported on March 9. The person was a woman in her 60s who was in the hospital for several weeks. She was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county who had not traveled internationally or had contact with an already infected patient.

