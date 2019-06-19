2nd homicide in San Mateo County in 2 days

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another homicide in the same area where a man’s body was found Monday night.

According to authorities, the investigation is underway in the area of Skyline Boulevard near Swett Road and Reid’s Roost.

Authorities say a suspect is in custody, and they are investigating if Tuesday’s homicide is connected to Monday night’s.

That suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Malik Dosouqi from Pacifica.

A mugshot of Dosouqui is unavailable at this time.

More information will be released as the investigation continues.

Residents in the area are asked to report any suspicious activity that may have happened in the middle of the night and to report any suspicious people.

Both homicides happened in close proximity of each other and both victims died of multiple stab wounds.

On Monday night a deputy found a taxi driver stabbed to death next to his taxi on Skyline Boulevard.

The Sheriff’s Office searched all day and into Tuesday night looking for the suspect who stabbed the 32-year-old Pacifica man, Abdulmalek Nasher, to death.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, detectives patrolling the area went back to the scene to look for more evidence when they heard a person screaming for help.

Deputies found the man suffering from stab wounds lying on the ground in a turnout off Skyline Boulevard.

The victim died soon afterward from his injuries. The man has been identified as 31-year-old John Sioni Pekipaki.

At the same time, authorities near the scene saw a man fleeing the area in a car who was believed to be the suspect.

A deputy fired at that oncoming car, which was driving towards the victim and both deputies.

The suspect was not hit by gunfire, but the vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a ditch.

The person was brought into custody and is receiving medical care for a cut to his arm.

The names of the victim and the suspect are being withheld at this time.

Skyline Boulevard has since been reopened in both directions, according to the sheriff’s office.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES