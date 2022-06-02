GILROY (BCN) – The death of a second person shot at a party at a city councilmember’s house Oct. 30, 2021, was announced Wednesday by Gilroy police.

Jesse Sanchez, 19, died from his injuries sustained at the party in the 400 block of Las Animas Avenue, home of Councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz.

Sanchez was one of four people shot during the incident, including 18-year-old Michael Daniel Zuniga-Macias, who died at the scene. Two other shooting victims have recovered from their injuries, Gilroy police said in a news release.

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting.

Benjamin David Calderon, 19, of Gilroy, was arrested Oct. 30, 2021, just hours after the shooting on suspicion of homicide, when authorities served a search warrant in the 7100 block of Church Street in Gilroy.

On Nov. 9, 2021, Gilroy police arrested 18-year-old Lucas James Tomasetti, of Gilroy, on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Armendariz is facing a recall effort that began this spring as well as 10 administrative citations, after an investigation found she helped organize the Halloween party.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Chris Silva at (408) 846-0335. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Gilroy Police Department Tip Line at (408) 846-0330.