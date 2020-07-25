ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A second person in the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office has died from coronavirus in less than 24 hours.
It’s been a difficult week for the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office after loosing two of their own to coronavirus.
Here is the tweet they sent out Friday night:
On Thursday evening, Deputy Oscar Rocha passed away from COVID-19.
He worked in the court system and at the Santa Rita Jail which is dealing with an outbreak of positive cases.
Rocha had been in the ICU and on a ventilator for over three weeks when he passed away
We hear from those who knew him best including his wife and those he worked alongside.
“He gave us many, many, many years protecting all of us out there. And I just feel horrible, and just you know, we were going to retire, he was going to retire in January and it’s just so unfair,” Maureen Ennor Rocha, his wife, said.
A celebration of the life is being planned for deputy Rocha, but because of the challenges presented by coronavirus — it may end up being live streamed.
Latest Stories:
- Fremont police work with contractors to board up nuisance property
- 2nd person in the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office dies from COVID-19 in 24 hours
- Hanna becomes first hurricane of 2020 Atlantic season
- Governor Newsom pledges support for essential workers
- John Lewis’ celebration of life starts today in hometown of Troy, Alabama