2nd person in the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office dies from COVID-19 in 24 hours

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A second person in the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office has died from coronavirus in less than 24 hours.

It’s been a difficult week for the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office after loosing two of their own to coronavirus.

Here is the tweet they sent out Friday night:

It is with great sadness we can confirm that a professional non-sworn staff member of our agency has passed away this evening due to COVID-19 complications. This is our second employee to pass away in the past 24 hours due to COVID-19 . We will put out further info later. — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) July 25, 2020

On Thursday evening, Deputy Oscar Rocha passed away from COVID-19.

He worked in the court system and at the Santa Rita Jail which is dealing with an outbreak of positive cases.

Rocha had been in the ICU and on a ventilator for over three weeks when he passed away

We hear from those who knew him best including his wife and those he worked alongside.

“He gave us many, many, many years protecting all of us out there. And I just feel horrible, and just you know, we were going to retire, he was going to retire in January and it’s just so unfair,” Maureen Ennor Rocha, his wife, said.

A celebration of the life is being planned for deputy Rocha, but because of the challenges presented by coronavirus — it may end up being live streamed.

