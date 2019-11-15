Live Now
2nd school threat being investigated at middle school in San Ramon

SAN RAMON (KRON) – Authorities are looking into another school threat at Iron Horse Middle School.

This is the second threat reported within a week.

Officials said graffiti threatening a school shooting next Friday afternoon was found in a bathroom.

The district does not know who wrote it.

Nothing else suspicious was found.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

