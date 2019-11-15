2nd school threat being investigated at middle school in San Ramon

SAN RAMON (KRON) – Authorities are looking into another school threat at Iron Horse Middle School.
This is the second threat reported within a week.
Officials said graffiti threatening a school shooting next Friday afternoon was found in a bathroom.
The district does not know who wrote it.
Nothing else suspicious was found.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
