2nd suspect arrested after assaulting, robbing Asian man in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The second suspect wanted in connection to a viral video of the assault and robbery of an Asian man in San Francisco has been arrested, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Jonathan Amerson, 56, of San Francisco surrendered himself at Bayview Police Station Sunday morning.

The video shows an Asian man, 68, being robbed and assaulted with a stick by a black man while collecting cans in the Bayview neighborhood as onlookers taunted him.

The incident occurred on Feb. 22 on Osceola Lane and has since took social media by storm.

Amerson was booked on charges of robbery and elder abuse.

The second set of charges were from a prior incident about two months ago where Amerson reportedly robbed the same victim of his recycling materials in the same area.

Viewers be advised, as the video below contains foul language and content you may find disturbing.

please share this with your friends & family. this is so low, the older man was just trying to make ends meet for his family. he didn’t deserve this. this is ignorant, inhumane, & sickening. i’m praying for this man and his family. if you have any information, please reach out. pic.twitter.com/545xHFwPm4 — nikc (@nicholaaasli) February 24, 2020

Officials say cooperation and help from the entire community led to the arrest.

Dwayne Grayson, 20

20-year-old Dwayne Grayson was arrested Thursday in connection with the same incident. Police say Grayson was the one recording the now viral video, and can be heard saying “I hate Asians”.

Grayson was booked on the following charges: elder abuse, a probation violation for a prior roberry conviction and a hate crime enhancement.

While arrests have been made, this remains an open investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call SFPD at (415) 575-4444.

