2nd suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 27-year-old man in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A second suspect was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting that happened on Saturday night in a Santa Rosa parking lot, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as 27-year-old Ednie Afamasaga from Santa Rosa.

Around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities pulled Afamasaga over and arrested him.

Afamasaga was booked into the county jail for murder.

27-year-old Fogatia Fuiava (Photo: Santa Rosa Police Department)

Authorities served a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Brookwood Drive and found additional evidence in connection to the shooting.

Police believe there are multiple witnesses and ask that you contact authorities through their Tip Line if you have any information.

Early Monday morning, police arrested 29-year-old Fogatia Fuiava from Santa Rosa in connection to the shooting.

He was also booked at the county jail for murder.

On Saturday night, 27-year-old Kenneth McDaniel was shot several times in a parking lot located in the 1900 block of Sebastopol Road.

McDaniel was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.