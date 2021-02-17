2nd suspect arrested in San Francisco’s DoorDash kidnapping

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Police have arrested a second suspect in the child kidnapping incident that occurred on February 6, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

On Wednesday, Feb. 17, around 1:30 p.m., police found 27-year-old German Morazan who was wanted in connection to the kidnapping.

Morazan was arrested near the intersection of Crisp Road and Quesada Avenue.

He has since been booked on multiple charges, including kidnapping, child endangerment, auto theft, and conspiracy.

Police say that all suspects wanted for this kidnapping have been arrested, however, this remains an ongoing investigation.

On Feb. 10, 25-year-old Erlin Obani Romero was arrested and charged in the incident.

Four days earlier on Feb. 6, the victim left his vehicle parked with the engine running on the 2100 block of Jackson Street while making a food delivery.

Two children were inside when the suspects stole the van.

An Amber Alert was issued that night but the children were found safe early Sunday morning.

The police department says thank you to the public for their concern and help for sharing information on social media.