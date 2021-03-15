2nd suspect charged in attack of elderly Asian man in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Police have made a second arrest in connection with the assault of a 75-year-old Asian man in Oakland, according to police.

Elbert Britton was identified and charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s office on Tuesday.

OPD makes second arrest (12Mar21) in connection with the homicide case of 75-year-old Oakland resident. Today, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged Elbert Britton with his involvement. pic.twitter.com/RZK4IDzJlg — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) March 16, 2021

The 75-year-old Asian man, Pak Ho, was taking his morning walk in the Adams Point neighborhood when he was assaulted and robbed near Oakland’s Lake Meritt.

26-year-old Teaunte Bailey was charged with special circumstances murder and multiple serious felony charges on Thursday March 11th, according to the Alameda County District Attorney.

“I’m at a loss for words. Our elders should be protected not the victim of a deadly assault. I am thankful that our officers were able to quickly respond and arrest Mr. Bailey. The Oakland Police Department will relentlessly pursue those that violate the most vulnerable members in our community,” says Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong.