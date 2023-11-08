(KRON) — A second 15-year-old boy was arrested on Nov. 2 in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a pregnant woman and her baby in late October, the San Jose Police Department announced on Wednesday.

The arrest comes after another 15-year-old boy was arrested on Oct. 28 in connection to the deadly crash that occurred on the night of Oct. 24. Both suspects were booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall following their arrests, San Jose police said in a brief statement.

At 8:42 p.m. on Oct. 24, a stolen 2013 white Hyundai sedan with two suspects inside crashed into the victim’s 2008 black Nissan sedan at the intersection of Winfield Boulevard and Blossom Hill Road. The two suspects fled immediately after the collision, police said.

The victim, later identified as April Marie Zoglauer, 21, of San Jose, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Zoglauer’s unborn child was delivered through an emergency surgery but succumbed to their injuries the following day.