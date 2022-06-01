SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – For the second time today a person has been taken to the hospital due to a fire in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

This one-alarm fire happened just hours after a two-alarm fire at 74 Turk Street about a block away displaced 25 people and sent one to the hospital.

This fire, at 160 Eddy Street, was reported by the San Francisco Fire Department as being contained as of 10:54 a.m. Thursday. It left one adult, who was rescued, in the burn center in serious condition. The fire’s cause is under investigation and an unknown number of people have been displaced.