Second woman in Pittsburg 7-Eleven shooting dies

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A second woman has died following a shooting that occurred outside a 7-Eleven in Pittsburg last weekend, authorities said.

On Sunday, Sept. 19, Pittsburg police officers responded to the 7-Eleven store at 4600 Century Blvd. regarding a shooting just before 6:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located a car parked in front of the store with two women inside suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

One woman, identified as 23-year-old Courtnee Allen of San Leandro, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other woman, identified as 21-year-old Angelique Abercrombie of Pittsburg, had life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Over the past few days, officials said Abercrombie’s condition declined and she died on Saturday.

During the investigation, Pittsburg detectives determined both women were sitting in their car in front of the store when a person walked up behind the car and, for unknown reasons, began firing several rounds from a handgun into the car — striking both women several times.

The suspect then fled the area in an unknown direction.

Detectives are working to find more video surveillance of the incident, along with detailed information from witnesses.

This is an active investigation and updates will be provided when they are available.

Police are asking for help from the public and anyone with additional information to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (925) 252-4040.

This is the city of Pittsburg’s third and fourth homicide for 2021.